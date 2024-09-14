Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Players Left in Shock After First Encounter With This Abomination

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is proving to be one of the most popular games of 2024. Naturally, this means lots of new players to the Space Marine sub-series, some of which are brand new to the broader Warhammer 40k franchise in general. This means lots of people are just realizing how dark, twisted, and abominable the series can be. To this end, there is one abominable creature, in particular, that is catching new players out.

When playing Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 on PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S players will encounter a baby with wings and an adult face. This is a cyber cherub, one of the many kinds of cyborg slaves used by the Imperium of Man. And judging by more than one post on the Space Marine Reddit page, cyber cherubs are leaving players in shock.

"What is this abomination," reads one post. "Can someone please explain what this cybernetic baby angel thing is? New to the Warhammer 40k universe and have always been curious what these are?" Another post reads: "I'm completely new to Warhammer 40k... What the f*** is this?"

For those wondering why these exist, it is fairly simple. The Imperium is not allowed to use AI. In the place of this, they grow babies from vats and combine them with all types of tech. It doesn't end there. They then take someone's mind, unwillingly, and stuff into the creation, effectively creating a slave without AI. In the game they aren't very important, but their design is still eye-catching enough to immediately stick out.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 may look like a generic, big armor bro shooter taking a page out of the Gears of War book, but it isn't. The Warhammer 40k universe is one of the biggest and lore rich universes in gaming. And as new fans are learning, it is pretty dark.

