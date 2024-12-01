Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Its Lowest Price Ever for a Limited Time

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has never been cheaper than it is right now, thanks to some Black Friday deals for the game that are still live. Those after a digital copy of the game though are going to have to pay more though. Right now, physical copies of the game — on PS5 and Xbox Series X — are 29% off. However, a digital PS5 copy of the game is only 20% off. Meanwhile, digital Xbox Series X copies of the game aren’t even on sale.

Right now, Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop all have the game for 29% off, which means it is available for $49.99. This is the cheapest the Warhammer game has ever been physically. And the deal is for both physical copies of the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X. In addition to this, digital PS5 copies are 20% off, which means on sale for $55.99. This is the cheapest the game has ever been digitally on PS5. The same 20% discount is also available on Steam, but because the starting price point is cheaper, the game is actually $47.99 on Steam, the cheapest the game has ever been, digitally or physically, across any platform.

Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop do not disclose how long their deals for the 2024 game are live. The PlayStation Store deal though we know is set to expire on December 3. Meanwhile, the Steam deal expires the following day on September 4.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is a sequel to 2011’s Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine that released back on September 9 via developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment. Upon release, the game earned an 83 on Metacritic and has earned a Best Action Game nominee and a Best Multiplayer Game nominee at The Game Awards 2024. Meanwhile, since release, the game has attracted over five million players, coupling its critical success with commercial success.

“Embody the superhuman skill and brutality of a Space Marine,” reads an official description of the game. “Unleash deadly abilities and devastating weaponry to obliterate the relentless Tyranid swarms. Defend the Imperium in spectacular third-person action in solo or multiplayer modes. Fight the enemies of Mankind as Lieutenant Demetrian Titus in this sequel to 2011’s Space Marine, and prove your loyalty once again as you are reinstated to the Ultramarines. Hold at bay the horrors of the galaxy in epic battles on far-flung planets and uncover dark secrets to drive back the everlasting night.”

