Warhammer Fans Surprised With Free Games

Warhammer fans can currently grab not one, but two Warhammer games for free, though there is a requirement that needs to be met in order to access the pair of free downloads. Unfortunately, neither Warhammer game is the new 2024 release Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. One of the games is its 2011 predecessor though, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine. The other is 2016 release Space Hulk: Deathwing.

Both of the Warhammer games are free on PC via the Amazon Games app as part of Prime Gaming, which is one of the perks of an Amazon Prime subscription. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine is specifically free to claim through December 18 via Prime Gaming. Meanwhile, Space Hulk: Deathwing is free to claim through December 19 via Prime Gaming.

Below, those with an Amazon Prime subscription and a PC, and who are interested in checking out either game, or both, can peep an official trailer for each game and an official game description as well.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Anniversary Edition

About: “In Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine you are Captain Titus, a Space Marine of the Ultramarines chapter and a seasoned veteran of countless battles. A millions-strong Ork horde has invaded an Imperial Forge World, one of the planet-sized factories where the war machines for humanity’s never ending battle for survival are created. Losing this planet is not an option and be aware of the far more evil threat lurking large in the shadows of this world.”

Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition

About: “Play as a Terminator of the Deathwing – the feared 1st Company comprised of the elite of the secretive Space Marine Chapter, the Dark Angels – and engage in a desperate battle against Genestealers, within the claustrophobic confines of a Space Hulk. Grow stronger, gaining skills, new abilities, and powerful equipment as you earn experience across perilous missions. The Enhanced Edition brings a host of fresh features to enjoy in both solo and multiplayer: a new class, an expanded arsenal, deadly new enemies, a deep online customisation system, and a new Special Missions mode bringing infinite replayability with randomly-generated missions for every game chapter.”

As always with Prime Gaming, once each game is redeemed each is free to keep. Unlike PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass or Nintendo Switch Online, an active subscription is not required to maintain access.