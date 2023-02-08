Warhammer 40K Rumored to Launch 10th Edition This Year

Rumors are swirling that Warhammer 40K's next edition will launch this summer, with an official announcement coming in May. Games Workshop typically releases new editions of its popular miniatures skirmish game Warhammer 40,000 in three year cycles, bringing a mix of rule changes, new miniatures, and new ways to play the game. Since the current Ninth Edition came out in 2020, many fans are wondering whether Games Workshop is preparing to launch a 10th Edition of Warhammer 40K. One particular YouTuber, Chapter Master Valrak, has released a series of videos claiming that the 10th Edition would indeed launch this June, with a Starter Box featuring Space Marines and Tyranids.

Of course, it's not too hard to guess that the 10th Edition is coming out this year. Games Workshop is currently publishing Arks of Omens, a new multi-book campaign that contains "the next major narrative leap for Warhammer 40,000." Games Workshop typically ushers in a new edition with a campaign that sets the tone for the upcoming Edition and it's rumored that Arks of Omens will end with the reappearance of Lion El'Jonson, the Primarch of the Dark Angels, who has been healing in stasis since the Horus Heresy.

The good news is that even if Games Workshop is planning to launch a new edition of Warhammer 40,000, it will only mean another entry point for new players and some new rulebooks to buy. Although Games Workshop loves its new miniatures releases, all the old miniatures remain usable in the game. Any armies currently being used in Warhammer 40,000 will remain relevant whenever 10th Edition comes out.

