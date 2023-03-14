Warhammer 40K Teases 10th Edition

Warhammer 40K seems to be teasing a brand new edition, with what appears to be the return of a classic type of Space Marine armor. Over the weekend, Games Workshop released a brief teaser video titled "A New Threat Emerges." The video shows a Tyranid staring off into the distance, with a Space Marine Terminator reflected in its eye. While no other details were revealed, the video set off a new flurry of speculation that Games Workshop was preparing to announce a new edition of Warhammer 40K, likely at Adepticon in just two weeks. You can check out the teaser below:

A new edition of Warhammer 40K has been rumored for months, with fans pointing at Games Workshop's steady three cycle of releases and the recent set of Arks of Omen books as proof. Games Workshop typically ends one edition of the game with a series of campaign books that set up the narrative for the next edition. The Psychic Awakening campaign books preceded the release of Ninth Edition and most assume that Arks of Omen (which features Abbadon the Despoiler leading the forces of Chaos to retrieve mysterious artifacts needed to create the Key, which would turn Vashtorr the Arkifane into a fifth Chaos God) is likely a predecessor to the next edition.

Rumors and alleged leaks indicate that the next edition of Warhammer 40K would feature a Starter Box featuring the Tyranids and Space Marines, and the teaser above certainly seem to support the rumors. While the Tyranids (a race of insectoid hive mind creatures who exist only to consume all life) are among the more popular armies, they haven't received a significant amount of new models in quite some time. And while the Space Marines receive a steady stream of new releases, the Terminators (a type of Space Marine with even deadlier firepower) hasn't gotten an update in years.

Of course, a key to Warhammer 40K is that new Editions simply mean updated rules and stats for various units. The actual miniatures associated with Warhammer 40K can be used with any edition.

Expect to hear more news about the future of Warhammer 40K in a couple of weeks.