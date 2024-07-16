Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Devs Respond to Playable Build Leaking Online

The developers behind Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 have released a statement in light of a playable build of the game appearing online. Within the past day, what seemed to be a full version of Space Marine 2 hit certain parts of the internet a little more than a month ahead of the game’s official launch. Now, those in charge of the project have responded to the leak and have provided more details on the situation.

In a statement posted to publisher Focus Entertainment’s X account, it was said that this version of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 that has been leaked is an old one. Focus thanked fans for their support in light of this situation while also stressing that it’s greatly upsetting to see spoilers for Space Marine 2 now in the wild. As a result, Focus implored eager fans not to search out this leaked build and to avoid spoilers until the game can properly be released.

“We are deeply touched by the overwhelming support we’ve received from our community following the leak of an old build of our upcoming game, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2,” the statement read. “Our teams have poured years of hard work, passion, and dedication into creating a game worthy of your hopes and expectations, and it’s disheartening that many of the surprises we worked to keep secret were spoiled. We’re saddened that this build, which will be almost a year old by the time we launch, is how some of our most eager fans will first experience Space Marine 2.”

“Our unwavering commitment has been to deliver the best possible game for our players. This was the driving force behind our decision to spend more time on development and ensure we deliver the best experience we can. We’re asking everyone to avoid this unfinished build and to not spoil the game for those excited to experience it for the first time at launch. Space Marine 2 will release on September 9, and the best way to support our teams’ hard work is to play the game as they’ve always intended. See you all in a few weeks.”

Perhaps the most upsetting thing about this leak tied to Space Marine 2 is that the game itself has been anticipated for over a decade. The original Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine launched back in 2011 and has since seen fans call for a sequel to be released. Originally, Space Marine 2 was set to release in 2023, but Focus Entertainment ended up pushing it further into 2024 instead. Now, with the game nearly at the finish line, this leak has come about and has surely dampened the spirits of those working on it.

As mentioned, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is set to launch in a little under two months on September 9, 2024. Upon its arrival, the game will be playable across Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.