Several Warhammer Games Are Free to Play or Keep This Weekend

Warhammer fans already have a lot to look forward to after this week following the announcement of Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, but there’s even more going on now in the Warhammer universe that you don’t have to wait for. A couple of Warhammer games have either gone free-to-play or free-to-own for the weekend, and even there’s a Warhammer game absent from your collection that isn’t having a free weekend, there’s a good chance you can get it at a discount for the next couple of days.

The first of the free games comes from the recurring Free Play Days promotion Xbox runs every week. From now until June 6th, Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection, Warhammer: Chaosbane, and Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus are all free-to-play if you’ve got an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. Each of those games and their various special editions are on sale, too, for the duration of the Free Play Days event with some of them up to 80% off their full price. Those discounted prices can be found below:

If you were waiting on a sign to get your next Warhammer game, here it is Check out the Warhammer Skulls Festival Sale: https://t.co/RQoiLIIR2I | #WarhammerSkulls pic.twitter.com/LSGgNBdiud — Xbox (@Xbox) June 3, 2021

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection

Complete Collection at 80% off: $14.00

Imperium Edition at 80% off: $11.00

Standard Edition at 80% off: $8.00

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Standard Edition Xbox One at 70% off: $12.00

Slayer Edition Xbox One at 60% off: $24.00

Slayer Edition Xbox Series X|S at 60% off: $24.00

Magnus Edition Xbox Series X|S at 70% off: $15.00

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus

Standard Edition at 60% off: $16.00

In addition to the Free Play Days offers including the sale, Xbox is running a larger “Warhammer Skulls Sale” right now through the console’s marketplace. A total of 40 items are listed in the sale right now with various discounts depending on what you’re planning on picking up with that full sale seen here.

Finally, you can pick up one Warhammer gamer for free through Steam. That game is Warhammer Underworlds: Online, and unlike the Xbox games, it’s free-to-keep, not free-to-play. That offer only lasts from now until June 10th, so make sure you get it before the game goes back to its full price if you’re interested. A similar sale is going on through Steam that compares to the Xbox event, too.