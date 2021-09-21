Warhammer Online Fans Manage to Resurrect Scrapped Cities

In 2013, developer Mythic Entertainment shut down Warhammer Online after its licensing agreement ended with Games Workshop. The move came as a major disappointment to fans, but eight years later, the game lives on through Return of Reckoning. For those unfamiliar with Return of Reckoning, it’s a Warhammer Online free-to-play private server. The developers have worked to maintain everything that was available when the game shut down, and now they’ve even resurrected the cities of Karaz-A-Karak and Karak Eight Peaks. The two capital cities were offered as part of the Warhammer Online beta, but were scrapped by Mythic Entertainment before release.

A video showcasing the new areas can be found below.

The new cities apparently resulted in some players struggling to get into the game, but those server issues have been fixed. Return of Reckoning has established a large and faithful audience, and the return of these cities has clearly resulted in a lot of interest. Karaz-A-Karak is a Dwarf home city, while Karak Eight Peaks is the home city of the Greenskins. The cities are made up of upper levels that have been fixed from the original assets, while the lower levels have been built from scratch. The developers then added creatures, quests, and more. According to the game’s website, volunteers “put (tens of) thousands of hours into building these cities.” On Twitter, the developers called it “a massive achievement for our team and community.”

Unfortunately, fan projects like this one can sometimes result in takedown notices from the IP holder. That hasn’t been the case yet for Return of Reckoning, despite the fact that the server has gotten a lot of attention. The game does not charge for anything, and all the efforts of the developers are done out of passion. Hopefully, that remains enough to make sure the server is allowed long into the future. Readers interested in finding out more about Return of Reckoning can check out the game’s website right here.

[H/T: Eurogamer]