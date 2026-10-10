Ubisoft Is Shutting Down a Game It Just Released in 2026 From One of Its Biggest Franchises

Ubisoft is preparing to shut down a new game that belongs to one of its biggest franchises less than a year after its release. Throughout its history, Ubisoft has been the publisher behind some of the most recognizable gaming properties of all-time. Whether it be the likes of Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Splinter Cell, or even Prince of Persia, Ubisoft and its games have evolved in plenty of ways over the decades. Sadly, it seems that one evolution of an iconic series didn’t end up being a hit with fans in the way that Ubisoft had hoped, which will soon result in its demise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this week, Ubisoft revealed that it will soon be shutting down Rainbow Six Mobile for good. As its name implies, this mobile take on the Rainbow Six franchise initially launched back in 2023 and was meant to feature a smaller take on the PvP gameplay popularized in Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft had continued to build out Rainbow Six Mobile during its early release phase, which resulted in the game properly launching back in February. Now, a mere eight months later, Ubisoft has announced that it will be shutting down the mobile title early next year on January 16th.

“There’s no easy way to put it: we have made the difficult decision to sunset Rainbow Six Mobile,” Ubisoft said. “Bringing the Rainbow Six experience to mobile has been an exciting journey, and we are proud of the passion, creativity, and dedication our team has put into the game. […] While we are proud of what this team and community have built together, our team will move on to other long-term strategic projects.”

Play video

As for the reason behind the decision, Ubisoft didn’t provide any specifics for why it’s pulling the plug on Rainbow Six Mobile. In all likelihood, though, the game simply didn’t garner a large enough player base that could warrant Ubisoft to continue working on the project, let alone keeping its servers online. Because of this, it’s chosen to simply end the game for good in a little over three months.

Although game shutdowns from Ubisoft aren’t as common as they tend to be with other publishers, the company has struggled particularly in the live-service space. Past releases such as XDefiant and Hyper Scape also failed to become hits for Ubisoft, which led to their eventual demise as well. While the writing would seemingly be on the wall that Ubisoft should stop releasing live-service games in this vein, given the potential that they have to bring in a ton of money if they tap into success, it will likely result in similar projects coming from the publisher in the years ahead.