$40 Nintendo Switch Games Now Available for $3 on eShop

Nintendo Switch games that normally cost $40 on the Nintendo eShop are now available for $3 on the Nintendo eShop. This is specifically the case for two Nintendo Switch games until October 19. There are no Nintendo Switch 2 versions of either game; however, both Switch games are playable on the Nintendo Switch 2 via backward compatibility. Right now, there is no reason to expect either to get a Nintendo Switch 2 version in the future.

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In addition to two controversial adventure games that are also normally $40, but available for just $1.99, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users can specifically grab a bundle that features both The Hong Kong Massacre and Beautiful Desolation for $2.99, effectively paying $1.50 for each game. This is thanks to a 92% discount on top of the usual bundle discount.

Right now, there are only four bigger discounts available on the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users, so in terms of savings, this is unsurprisingly one of the best eShop deals currently live.

The Hong Kong Massacre

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The Hong Kong Massacre, for those unfamiliar with it, is a top-down and fast-paced isometric shooter inspired by classic action movies. Developed by Vreski and published by Untold Tales, it was released in 2019 to a 68 on Metacritic, a 72 on Steam, an 82 on the PlayStation Store, and a 70 on the Xbox Store. This is a pretty wide range, which suggests it’s a game somewhere in the low 70s.

In the game, you play a former police detective who is hellbent on revenging the murder of his partner. To do this, you will need to blast your way through the criminal ranks. To achieve this, you will need to make use of the game’s slow-time mechanic to both dodge bullets and meticulously plan your moves.

Beautiful Desolation

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Beautiful Desolation is another isometric game, but a point-and-click adventure game rather than an action game. It was developed and published by The Brotherhood and debuted the following year, in 2020.

Upon release, it earned a 76 on Metacritic, a 75 on Steam, and a 79 on the PlayStation Store. To this end, its score is somewhere in the upper 70s, a bit higher than its bundle partner.

In the game, you play as Mark, a man out of time in a desperate search for his lost brother Don in a far-flung future where highly advanced technologies rule over people. These technologies are revered by some and reviled by others. Along the way, the player will make numerous choices that will dramatically shape their journey.

If these particular Nintendo Switch games don’t tickle your fancy, or if you’re after higher-profile and more marquee releases, there are Mario Nintendo Switch games available for 85 to 90% off on the Nintendo eShop.

Meanwhile, courtesy of Nintendo Switch Online, a 2023 open-world game, and a fan favorite at that, is currently available for free for subscribers on both Switch and Switch 2.