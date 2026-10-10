D&D’s Newest Cleric Subclass Might Be One Of Its Best (And a DM’s Worst Nightmare)

Dungeons and Dragons continues to evolve through new Unearthed Arcana (UA) playtesting for its 5.5e rules, bringing back older gameplay systems and introducing brand-new ones for players to try. Fresh UA typically means new subclasses for players to build characters around, acting as experimental paths that may or may not make it into official expansion content at a later date. The latest UA is the second one revolving around the dangerous Underdark region of D&D, but it also contains a Cleric subclass that couldn’t be more different than that theme.

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The Cleric has been getting a lot of love from D&D in the TTRPG’s ongoing roadmap, gaining several new subclasses across multiple expansions. From the Grave Domain Cleric in Ravenloft: The Horrors Within to the Arcana Domain Cleric in Arcana Unleashed, both new books have given the class new paths for players to try officially. However, UA has also seen the Cleric thrive, with its latest subclass being one from no other version of D&D, making it brand-new and enticing for beginner and veteran players alike.

The Freedom Domain Cleric Adds Unexpected Mobility To A Normally Stalwart Character Class

The newest Cleric subclass is called the Freedom Domain, focused on ideas of liberation, movement, and free thought. Freedom Domain Clerics use magic from these sources to inspire hope in the oppressed, breaking free prisoners and often inspiring revolutions in some places. Free will and choice often puts Clerics of the Freedom Domain against tyrannical empires or stifling traditions. In the Underdark, where rigid Drow Houses often enslave or rule over the citizens of the region, the Freedom Domain is a stalwart force against any injustices those long-held systems of power try to inflict.

Freedom means different things to different people, but the magic of the subclass manifests the same for everyone. All Freedom Domain Clerics gains access to spells tied to extra mobility, such as Expeditious Retreat, Jump, or Misty Step. This gives the Cleric more room to get closer to allies to support them, close in on enemies, or escape overwhelming pressure from truly terrifying foes. As this form of Cleric levels up, those pieces of movement related magic only get stronger, with spells like Fly, Gaseous Form, Dimension Door, Freedom of Movement, Passwall, and Tree Stride all coming to your characters naturally.

Freedom Domain Clerics also get spells like Knock to break down barriers that would stand in the way of their blessed movement. From the moment you take this subclass, your character has extra proficiency or expertise in Acrobatics, giving you more ways to stay mobile compared to your party. At Level 6, the subclass also gains a feature called Unstoppable, where your character’s movement is no longer affected by Difficult Terrain on any battle map. In addition, you gain proficiency in Dexterity saving throws, giving you the means to dodge larger AoE spells or other effects that usually target a Cleric’s biggest weakness.

Removal Of Restrictive Conditions Combines With Monk-Like Abilities To Make The Subclass Shine

While the mobility benefits from the Freedom Domain are a strong selling point for the archetype, the ideals of “Freedom” it creates also extends to removing harmful conditions from your party. For example, at Level 3, a Freedom Domain Cleric can Invoke Liberty by using a Magic Action to present their Holy Symbol and expend a use of Channel Divinity. Doing this causes each ally within a 30ft Emanation to end one condition on itself, from a select list of possible conditions listed below:

Frightened

Grappled

Paralyzed

Restrained

Charmed (Level 9 only)

Petrified (Level 9 only)

Once a Freedom Cleric grants a party member this benefit, that ally can immediately use their Reaction to move up to their Speed without provoking any Opportunity Attacks. This basically gives a majority of your party a free movement to reposition on the battlefield, turning a bad situation into something your party can spin around to their advantage. Freedom Domain Clerics also have the ability to increase their base Armor Class when they aren’t wearing armor, similar to the Monk or Barbarian classes. When not wearing armor, your Cleric’s AC equals 10 + Dexterity and Wisdom modifiers, but you can add a Shield’s AC bonus on top of this.

Huge Buffs To Party Mobility Ensure The Freedom Domain Cleric Thwarts DM Plans Constantly

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The combination of ending harmful conditions and giving your party a free movement can ruin a DM’s carefully thought out plans to hinder everyone. Oftentimes, a combat encounter is made more challenging by having monsters or enemies who can inflict debilitating conditions or lock down parties to prevent them from escaping. Through a Freedom Domain Cleric, these obstacles are ones you can overcome easily. Should your Cleric reach Level 17, their ability to stop any DM’s plans only increase through the Avatar of Freedom feature.

As a Bonus Action, Freedom Domain Clerics of Level 17 or above can manifest a 30ft Emanation around them for approximately 10 minutes. During this time, any ally who enters the Emanation for the first time or starts their turn their has their Speed increased by 30ft, until the end of their next turn. At the same time, all ally movements are unimpeded by Difficult Terrain, and those same allies have advantage on Dexterity ability checks. Although this feature can’t be used again until some sort of rest, it represents the pinnacle of the Freedom Cleric’s support of others.

Overall, while players aren’t super enthused by the last feature of this subclass, the spells and early abilities here are drastically different from what the Cleric typically has. Trading straightforward healing into mobility benefits and condition removals is fascinating, lending to a build that is more focused on keeping allies unburdened rather than healed. With the right party, this Dungeons and Dragons Cleric subclass has tons of potential, especially against 5.5e monsters that have many ways of taking away the freedom of unsuspecting adventures.