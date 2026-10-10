PlayStation Releases Free Spider-Man PS5 Download on PS Store

PlayStation and Marvel Games have combined to release a new, free Spider-Man PS5 download via the PS Store, and no PlayStation Plus is required to claim it. With the status of the rumored and leaked Marvel’s Venom game unknown, and with Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 seemingly nowhere on the horizon, it’s unclear what the near future of Spider-Man on PS5 and PS6 looks like. While the future of the IP on PlayStation is a little less clear than it’s been in the past, PlayStation and Marvel haven’t forgotten about Spidey fans on PS5, and PS4, for that matter.

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To this end, the pair have released a new PSN freebie for all Spider-Man fans on PS5 featuring the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie. More precisely, the pair have combined to release five new Spider-Man: Brand New Day PSN Avatars. The promotional material for the Avatars suggests they are limited to PS Plus and the Sony Pictures Core App given the branding on the promotional image; this is not the case. They are not limited to either. In the United States, if you have the following code — 726X-HNE4-P22M — you can download them for free, whether on PS4 or PS5. Meanwhile, in Europe, those interested will need the following code: RG8L-32NF-3NLP. As for the Avatars, they feature the main cast, including Tom Holland’s Spider-Man himself.

An Accidental Freebie?

Not only does the promotional image suggest the avatars wil require both the Sony Pictures Core app and PlayStation Plus, but the original statement from PlayStation about the release suggests as much.

“Starting today for a limited time, PlayStation Plus members can unlock Spider-Man: Brand New Day Avatars through the Sony Pictures Core app, in celebration of the film being available to watch at home,” writes PlayStation. “PlayStation Plus members can claim a set of special PlayStation avatars at no extra cost, while non-members can claim the avatars when they buy or rent the movie.”

It’s unclear what exactly is going on with these Avatars, as it doesn’t seem like they should be available for all PS4 and PS5 users, but they are. This could be a mistake that will be remedied over time. That said, even if this happens, Sony is unlikely to revoke the downloads for any who aren’t supposed to have them.

Speaking of free and PS5, a 2016 open-world game has come to PS5 this week, and it’s free for some users of the Sony console. Meanwhile, a new PS5 exclusive was recently released onto the PlayStation Store, and it is also free for all PS5 users.

As for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, for those out of the loop and under a rock, it is the new and fourth Spider-Man film in the MCU series, and the 38th MCU movie to date. Upon release, it end near universal acclaim as evidenced by its 90 on Rotten Tomatoes, complete with a 97 audience score. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.