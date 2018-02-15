Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Gets Release Date For Steam, Console Versions Not Far Behind

Fatshark’s Warhammer: Vermintide did pretty good when it arrived on consoles and PC, bringing with it a unique co-op experience that we haven’t seen since the good ol’ days of Left 4 Dead 2. And now, the team is coming back for more.

The developer hosted a live stream earlier today, where it announced that the sequel, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, will be released on PC starting March 8. A release date for consoles wasn’t confirmed just yet, but the company noted that an announcement will be made shortly, indicating they might not be far behind.

Martin Wahlund, CEO for Fatshark, had this to say about the announcement. “Being passionate fans of the Warhammer IP, we’ve always wanted to create a Warhammer sequel that both stayed true to the beautifully dark atmosphere of the world but also brought new ideas and experiences for players. It’s been years of work but on March 8th we look forward to joining forces with players everything to defend Helmgart from evil.”

The game has the heroes from the main game (in which there are five to choose from) return to battle, as they face an even more destructive Chaos army, as well as a swarming Skaven horde. The game will feature 15 different careers to choose from, along with talent trees to fill, customization to better fit your play style, and challenges scattered throughout the Heroic Deeds System.

And, yes, the traditional co-op features will return once more, so you can team up with friends and hack up a storm while you fight to stay alive.

The pre-order page for the Steam version is live now, with ten percent being offered off the main price as a pre-order bonus. There’s a closed beta for multiplayer coming as well, set to launch on February 28. Those that pre-order the game will automatically receive an invite to join it, so you can hack some enemies a few days before the official release date.

We’ll keep tabs to see when the game will be coming to consoles, but, again, we have a feeling that folks won’t be waiting long for a new Warhammer experience.