‘Warhammer: Vermintide II’ Slashes Its Way To PlayStation 4 This December

If you haven’t played Warhammer: Vermintide II from Fatshark yet, you are missing out on one of the best Left 4 Dead-style action games out there. You’ll hack your way through an army of rat soldiers and bigger foes with your team of four, utilizing team tactics to stay alive and using your weapons to bludgeon your enemies. So far, the game has made a resourceful impact on Xbox One and PC. But starting next month, PlayStation 4 owners will get a turn!

As announced on the PlayStation Blog today, Warhammer: Vermintide II will release on Sony’s platform starting on December 18. What’s more, you’ll actually have a chance to try it out sooner than you think, as a Closed Beta will be kicking off tomorrow. All you have to do is pre-order the game, and you’ll not only be able to take part in the beta, but also get the game four days earlier, on December 14!

The trailer above gives you an idea of what kind of chaos you can expect from the game, but here’s its official description, straight from Fatshark content manager Tuva Janhans:

“Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is set in the Warhammer Fantasy Battle world, and it’s the sequel to the critically acclaimed Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide. The Warriors of Chaos have joined forces with the relentless Skaven ratmen, forming a Dark Pact to ravage the realms of men. If you fall, so shall the empire.

In Vermintide 2 you’ll be playing as one of the five heroes, and choose between fifteen unique career paths. Will you stand at the frontline donned in your Ironbreaker armor, let your belief in Sigmar guide your path, or give in to your flame addiction? The choice is yours to make, but be prepared to face a challenge like never before. The combined forces of the swarming Skaven horde and the destructive warriors of Chaos will climb walls, crawl through sewers, summon dark magic, and do just about anything to stop you. You will never experience the exact same playthrough twice.“

There’s an Ultimate Edition up for grabs that includes not only Closed Beta access and four days early release, but also the two DLC packs and some other goodies, as listed below:

Shadows over Bögenhafen DLC

Back to Ubersreik DLC

6x Heroic deeds

2x Portrait frames

Helmgart Heraldry themed skins

Sigmar keep statue

We reviewed Vermintide II a while back and found it to be highly enjoyable, especially with the right group of friends to play with. So it’ll be a favorite on the PS4 front when it arrives next month, no doubt.

Warhammer: Vermintide II is also available for Steam/PC and Xbox One.