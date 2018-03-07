Washington State Signs a New Law Protecting Net Neutrality, Will Other States Follow Suit?

Last month, you may recall the FCC making the stressing announcement that Net Neutrality would be coming to an end this April, which could very well leave gamers high and dry when it comes to keeping their Internet speed at bay – unless, of course, they pay a premium fee.

However, there are those that are continuing to fight back against the FCC, and this includes actual states that wish to protect Net Neutrality as it stands. The state of Washington has just announced that it has become the first state to pass a law that keeps the rule as it stands, no matter what the FCC may say.

While the FCC’s plan to dissolve it is still set for April 23, pending lawsuits could put that in jeopardy, along with several politicians trying to keep it in place. But at least Washington’s residents don’t have to worry – at least, for now.

The state legislators revealed House Bill 2282, after speaking about whether or not Net Neutrality would have to remain in place via executive order. Through the debate, by making it a law, it would make it more difficult for the FCC to enforce it, even if they decree it’s dissolved.

The bill reads, “A person engaged in the provision of broadband Internet access service in Washington state…may not: Block lawful content, applications, services or nonharmful devices, subject to network management; impair or degrade lawful Internet traffic; engage in paid prioritization.”

Following its introduction, governor Jay Inslee signed it into law, which should go into effect over the next 90 days or whenever Net Neutrality rules are dissolved.

Other states are following a similar process, including California, New York and Massachusetts, and others could follow as well. The real question is what kind of a showdown this could set with the FCC down the road.

If you want to learn more about battling for your right to the Internet and making your voice heard, check out the Battle For the Net page, which will tell you how you can get involved – and keep the FCC off your back when it comes to your precious gaming sessions.