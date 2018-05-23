WATCH: Battlefield V Live Reveal

Though we had an interesting teaser for the new Battlefield V title earlier this week seemingly confirming the WW2 setting, in addition to the art leak seen here, it’s time to have all of those burning questions because the live reveal is starting soon!

The video above goes live at 3 PM Central / 1 PM PT where DICE will show us once and for all what the next phase of the long-standing franchise will have to offer players. We already had our reveal for the “boots on ground” centric Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and many were pleased to see both Battlefield and the CoD series veer away from the more “futuristic” timelines.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We will be getting our first look at the what, if we even get one, the single-player campaign will look like as well as a closer inspection at the multiplayer experience. With Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 forgoing their own single-player campaign and introducing a wild take on the Battle Royale niche, it really is up in the air as to what we can expect from DICE’s series.

With Call of Duty most recent title having seen a ton of success with its own World War II entry, it’s safe to say that players are in-tune with this time period for their gameplay experience. It also keeps the game away from the “futuristic crap” that many have complained about over the years. No wall jumping here, just good organic M1 Carbines and badassery.

Regarding the leaked key art, one fan was quick to point out that the protagonist was “wearing a M1943 paratrooper uniform. You can make out the baggy pockets on his leg with the straps around them which was commonly done by the 101st. I’m sure there better reference pics out here but you can see it here. As for the for the full stock instead of the wire stock it’s probably due to the art department not being to get a hold of one for the actor to hold and made due with what they had”

also touched very briefly on the story: “In Battlefield 1, you played one mission as a British tank driver in France, another as an American pilot fighting off a German raid while traveling to London, and a third as a Bedouin rebel working with Lawrence of Arabia. Expect Battlefield V to use this structure to take players to various theaters throughout the second World War.”

Stay tuned, the full reveal will be going live shortly!