Watch Dogs 3 Once Again Hinted At, This Time By Ubisoft Smartphone Assistant

All eyes will be in Ubisoft in a couple of months when the company hosts its annual pre-E3 press conference a day before the three-day event begins. But one title that appears to be more than ready to debut at the show is the next chapter in the Watch Dogs franchise.

Just weeks after we found some cryptic information suggesting that a third game was in the words, the team over at the Nerd Mag have apparently gotten confirmation from an Ubisoft smartphone assistant that Watch Dogs 3 is in fact in development, and likely to be announced at the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to their article, the news comes from a smartphone assistant that launched with Watch Dogs 2, and with a recent interaction with it, Watch Dogs 3 has been named. You can see the screenshot below, but here’s the summary of what was said:

“Watch Dogs 3 is not finished yet, but from the last early build I tried it’s very solid. The Dev team works wonders! Can’t wait for you to try it!”

And if that wasn’t evidence enough, a user on Twitter by the name of @StormGames12 has posted a video with a similar conversation, confirming the game was in the works. You can see that video below.

There but it is now saying different things but you can see the original chat at the top pic.twitter.com/JcqvHeByNy — EWarz (@StormGames12) April 6, 2018

Now, Ubisoft hasn’t said a word about the game, but based on that previous tweet above as well as this information, we’re likely to see the next Watch Dogs game sooner rather than later. Now the real question is where it’s set to take place (possibly London), and more importantly, who will be taking part — Aiden Pearce from the original Watch Dogs or Marcus Holloway from Watch Dogs 2?

We’ll definitely be keeping a close eye on this one. But for the time being, you can check out Watch Dogs 2 now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

(Hat tip to The Nerd Mag for the details!)