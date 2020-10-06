Watch Dogs: Legion Announces Multiplayer Update, Free and Paid DLC

✖

Today, Ubisoft provided a media and information dump for Watch Dogs: Legion, which is releasing later this month via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia before coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X next month. Included in this dump is a brand new story trailer, word of a free multiplayer update, word of both free and premium DLC, and another new trailer detailing all of this DLC.

The biggest tidbit revealed is likely the free multiplayer update that will arrive on December 3 and that will include both co-op content and PvP content. More specifically, the update will add free-roam open-world online co-op for up to four players. This will allow players to explore the city of London and participate in side activities together. Complimenting this will be new co-op missions for two-to-four players that utilize "new co-op gameplay mechanics." There will also be four-player co-op Tactical Ops missions that "require team and efficiency." And lastly, there will be a new PvP mode, dubbed Spiderbot Arena, "where four-to-eight players control armed spiderbots and compete in a high-intensity free-for-all deathmatch."

As mentioned free DLC has been announced and will be delivered in 2021. This will include new characters with new abilities, new mission content, and a new game plus mode.

Not all DLC will be free though. There will also be Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline, "a new storyline which includes Aiden Pearce from the original Watch Dogs game and Wrench from Watch Dogs 2, fully playable in the single-player campaign and online." This DLC will also add Darcy, a member of the Assassins Order, and Mina, "a subject of transhuman experiments, who possesses the ability to mind control individuals."

"In addition to the unique playable characters and Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline story expansion, the Season Pass will offer extra DedSec missions, the original Watch Dogs Complete Edition from 2014, and more,"

Watch Dogs: Legion is set to debut on October 29 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. It will then hit Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10, and PS5 on November 12.