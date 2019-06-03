Watch Dogs Legion Leaks, And It Sounds Crazy Ambitious

The next Watch Dogs game has leaked, courtesy of Amazon UK, and it’s not called Watch Dogs 3, but Watch Dogs Legion. The leak has since been substantiated by Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, who has built a reputation for scoops and accurate reporting. As previously leaked, the next Watch Dogs is taking the series to London, England, marking the first time the series has left the United States (the previous two games were located in Chicago and San Francisco).

But here’s the most interesting tidbit: in the game you can play as any NPC you come across. Yes, any NPC, which seems to suggest that there is no clear-cut defined protagonist.

“Watch Dogs Legion is set in a near-future, dystopian version of London. It’s a post-Brexit world in which society, politics and technology have changed and altered London’s fortunes,” reads an unofficial product description.

“Play as anyone. Every individual you meet in the open world, has a full set of animations, voice over, character traits and visuals that are generated & guided by gameplay systems.”

Of course, London is a perfect fit for the series given the mass surveillance that takes place in the large UK city. According to Schreier, you’ll see different things at different points in the game depending on which NPC you’re currently playing as. If this sounds ambitious, it’s because it is. Apparently this system has been causing a lot of issues for Ubisoft, and may have caused the game to be delayed.

Watch Dogs Legion hasn’t been revealed yet, but it’s expected to release this year via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Further, expect to see more of the game at E3. It hasn’t been confirmed for the show, but I — and many others — have known it will be there for awhile.

