Watch Dogs: Legion Release Date Revealed in New Gameplay Trailer

Today, during Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft revealed the release date for Watch Dogs: Legion alongside two brand new trailers of the game. One of these trailers is a lengthy eight-minute-long look at its gameplay, and this can be see at the top of the article. The other is a new cinematic trailer, which can be viewed further down.

As expected, Watch Dogs Legion looks and sounds like the same game we heard about last year. Ubisoft's big selling point is the fact that every single NPC not only comes with a story and is recruitable, but they can permanently die. If that sounds ambitious, it's because it is.

The third installment in the series, and a sequel to Watch Dogs, Watch Dogs Legion takes the series to the UK, or more specifically a fictionalized version of England's capital, London. The previous two games were set in Chicago and San Francisco. In other words, this is a bit of a different setting for the series, even if it's another westernized megacity.

As you may remember, Watch Dogs was originally scheduled to release back in March, but was delayed to give the game more polish in wake of Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which failed commercially and critically last fall due to seemingly being rushed to market and for being stale from a design perspective. With the delay, Ubisoft also announced the game for next-gen consoles.

Watch Dogs Legions is in development for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia and is set to release worldwide on October 29. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official pitch of the title:

"It’s time to take back London, and virtually anyone you see in this iconic city can be recruited to your resistance," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "The people are being oppressed by corrupt opportunists and it’s up to you to build a resistance to give the city back to the people. With an entire population of potential recruits and the city’s technology at your fingertips, you’ll need to hack, infiltrate, and fight your way to a liberated London. Welcome to the Resistance."

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

