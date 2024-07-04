Watch Dogs Movie Begins Filming

Watch Dogs, a film adaptation of the popular Ubisoft game that has been stuck in development hell for a decade, has finally kicked off production. In a social media post yesterday, Ubisoft shared a look at the clapboard for the movie, which is to be directed by Mathieu Turi and shot by cinematographer Daniele Massaccesi. The action-adventure game was first released in 2014 with two subsequent games following in 2016 and 2020 in addition to multiple tie-in books and comic book miniseries set in the games’ universe. Not much is known about the film, which hails from New Regency and stars The Hunger Games veteran Tom Blyth and Talk To Me‘s Sophie Wilde.

The image was dropped on X with nothing but the caption “lights_camera_action.exe.” You can see the clapboard below.

Blyth, who plays the male lead, most recently appeared in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, in which he played Coriolanus Snow, a role previously played by the late Donald Sutherland in the original Hunger Games trilogy. He also appeared in 2010’s Robin Hood (with Russell Crowe in the title role) and on Robin Hood, an MGM+ show he has headlined since 2022.

Wilde is best known for Talk To Me, but also previously appeared in You Don’t Know Me, Boy Swallows Universe, and Everything Now.

The film is being helmed by Mathieu Turi (Hostile, The Deep Dark) with an original screenplay by Christie LeBlanc (Netflix’s Oxygen). Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann are producing the project for New Regency Pictures with Margaret Boykin for Ubisoft Film & Television. While plot details of the film are currently unknown, you can read Deadline‘s description of the Watch Dogs game below:

“The popular game is set in fictionalized versions of real-life cities, at various points in time, and follow different hacker protagonists who, while having different goals to achieve, find themselves involved with the criminal underworlds of their respective cities. The antagonists are usually corrupt companies, crime bosses, and rival hackers who take advantage of ctOS (central Operating System), a fictional computing network that connects every electronic device in a city together into a single system and stores personal information on most citizens. The player also has access to ctOS, which can be used to control various devices to assist them in combat, stealth, or solving puzzles.”

There’s no release window for Watch Dogs yet.