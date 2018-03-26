Watch: Wave Race 64 Speedrunner Sets a New Record After an 8-Year Effort

The “F-zero on Water,” Wave Race 64 was a Nintendo-developed title that released for the Nintendo 64 all the way back in 1996. A follow up to the 1992 Game Boy title, Wave Race, the game is a jet-ski racer, and is widely considered a classic and a Nintendo 64 defining title.

That said, despite being 21 years old, people are still playing the game today, including a speedrunner by the named of llludude.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier this week, the speedruner set a new world record on the game’s Drake Lake level. The record for the track was previously 1:11, which was set by a speedruner by the name of Mo_Moe (who dethroned llludude last January). As for the new record — which was eight years in the making — it comes in at 1:10.996

“It’s basically my first speedrunning love so getting a significant time on the level like the first 1:10 is pretty special,” said Illudude of the achievement.

Speaking of the notoriously tricky level, llludude continued:

“I barely ever lose my temper on the level. The calm music and slowly dissipating fog—each lap you have a more clear view because the fog slowly disappears over the 3 laps—it’s pretty cool.”

According to llludude, there are no real secrets in conquering the track, as it is “a very pure skill level.” As for how he shaved off the slither of time after years and years of trying, it all came down to making a slight route adjustment towards the end of the first lap. Illudude also recommended a “sloppy stick,” which refers to an N64 controller that has been around the block, and thus has a loose joystick as a result.

What’s most impressive about this particular speedrun is not the insane skill on display (though that is also incredibly impressive) it’s the dedication shown. Shaving off a slither of time over so many years may not seem like the most gratifying thing in the world from the outside looking in, but for llludude the achievement has to be beyond rewarding after all effort and patience.

Beyond leaving me wildly impressed, llludude’s achievement has me itching for some Wave Race 64, which can be played on the Nintendo 64, the Wii, and the Wii U. Unfortunately, it is currently not available to play on the Switch.

Source: Kotaku UK