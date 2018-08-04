Here’s What’s in We Happy Few’s Season Pass

We Happy Few is preparing to launch later this month, but developers Compulsion Games have already shared details on what players can expect from the game’s post-launch content.

The season pass for We Happy Few contains three different instances of DLC, all of the due out sometime after the game launches on August 10. Outside of the season pass though, there’s a free update that’s releasing for what appears to be everyone, season pass owners or not, that’ll add a sandbox mode and give players the option to play as a Wellie, the basic denizens of the dystopian world We Happy Few takes place in.

“This free update will add an infinite mode, set in a world that you can customize as you wish (larger, smaller, more dangerous, less food, more Wellies, etc),” Compulsion Games explained. You will be able to customize some of the rules of the game, including choosing to play as a Wellie (Wellie Mode!). This mode will bring back the systemic, sandbox world showcased in the early days of We Happy Few.”

As for the season pass, brief descriptions of each of the DLCs included were also provided. They don’t tell you much about the game’s post-launch content, but despite not knowing what they’ll entail, you can at least be assured that you’ll get three separate DLCs.

Below is what Compulsion Games had to say about each DLC:

Roger & James in: They Came From Below!

“Precocious Roger and Impetuous James set off in search of adventure and love, only to uncover bizarre technology and a terrifying new threat. All is not as it seems. Or is it exactly as it seems?”

Lightbearer

“Heartthrob, artist, and personal trainwreck, Nick Lightbearer is Wellington Wells’ most celebrated rock star—but what truly makes him tick? Tune in to Uncle Jack’s late show to find out.”

We All Fall Down

“Much like any well-worn happy mask, all societies develop cracks in their veneer. But that doesn’t mean you should go digging up dirt from the past. Right? *pops a Joy pill* Right!”

We Happy Few’s season pass isn’t available as a standalone purchase right now, so the only way to get it for the time being is through the digital deluxe edition of the game. That edition costs $79.99, essentially $20 more than the full price of the base game that was originally planned to launch at $30 before the retail price was doubled. A page for the season pass is live through the Microsoft Store, but there’s currently no option to purchase it.

We Happy Few releases on August 10 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.