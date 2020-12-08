Wendy's and Uber Eats Team for Exclusive Streamer Meals

✖

Wendy's and Uber Eats are teaming up with some of the world's biggest streamers for a new meal promotion over the course of the next week. Beginning Tuesday, December 8th, fans of Twitch streamers like TFUE and Myth can get the creator's favorite meals delivered right to their door. The meal packages will be available Tuesday through Saturday, December 12th as part of Wendy's new Never Stop Gaming menu available only on Uber Eats.

With each Wendy's Never Stop Gaming order comes an Uber Eats Prize Pass, which will result in a variety of potential prize winnings from Uber Eats gift cards to Never Stop Gaming swag. The bigger prizes Wendy's fiends can potentially get on the Prize Pass are the hottest gifts of this holiday season — Xbox Series Xs and PlayStation 5s.

The Twitch streamers and their respective meals you can order beginning Tuesday can be found below.

TFUE: 10 pc. Crispy Chicken Nuggets, Small Fries, Minute Maid Light Lemonade

FLIGHT: 10 pc. Spicy Chicken Nuggets, Small Fries, Hi-C Fruit Punch

itsHafu: Baconator, Small Fries, Sprite

xChocoBars: Big Bacon Classic, Small Fries, Diet Coke

Myth: Classic Chicken Sandwich, Small Fries, Coke

"Wendy's always takes it to the next level when it comes to gaming. The Never Stop Gaming partnership with Uber Eats delivers on this – literally – by bringing together today's top Twitch streamers, delicious Wendy's meals and hot prizes for our fans," Wendy's chief marketer Carl Loredo said in a press release Monday morning.. "Whether we're eliminating freezers in Fortnite Food Fight in the name of fresh never frozen beef or streaming Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit from a Wendy's restaurant, we're always seeking unique and different ways to connect with our fans – and meet them where they already are this winter."

"We're thrilled to partner with Wendy's to bring fans our exclusive Never Stop Gaming Menu on Uber Eats," Uber Eats head Stephane Ficaja added. "With limited-edition Wendy's meal deals and exciting prizes, we're delighted to deliver some winter cheer this season with the help of some of today's top Twitch streamers."