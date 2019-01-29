Wendy’s Celebrates ‘Overwatch’ ‘Year of the Pig’ Event With Free Baconators

The Overwatch Lunar New Year themed event, Year of the Pig, is taking place right now, giving fans the opportunity to win some pretty sweet skins for the game. But that’s not the only way they’ll be able to celebrate, as Wendy’s has a bacon-flavored promotion to go along with it.

The fast food chain has announced that, as part of the Year of the Pig event, it will be offering up free Baconators! Yep, you’ll simply need to order with DoorDash with a minimum $10 purchase, between now and Monday, February 4. By doing so, you’ll not only get free delivery, but a nice taste of that sweet bacon burger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All players need to do is enter the code FREEBACONATOR at checkout, and they’ll receive it free with their $10 purchase, along with the free delivery. Note: it can only be used one time per DoorDash account, so don’t get greedy, bacon fans.

In addition, the fast food chain is currently holding a live-stream over on Twitch, featuring some great gameplay that’s sure to get you in the mood for a Baconator, so you can put that promotion to test right away. You can catch the live stream here, which is currently taking place over the next hour or so.

It’s ingenious, really. Putting together a bacon-related event to tie in with Year of the Pig? The only thing that would make it even better is if we had more bacon-related foods. But, of course, Wendy’s has some good grub already- and being delivered a free Baconator with your order is something that’s just hard to turn away, now isn’t it?

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. The Year of the Pig event is still taking place, so you’ve got time to unlock some excellent skins!

What do you think of the bacon-related event? Does it make you hungry? Explain your love of bacon on Twitter at @TheDCD!