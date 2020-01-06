This Is What Every Nintendo 64 Game Released In North America Looks Like

When it comes to gaming, there are many different facets to the hobby. Some just like playing games, while others enjoy the collective aspect. Some dedicate themselves to buying every single game in a particular franchise, while others focus on owning the complete library of an entire system. That was the case for Amiibo Jason, editor-in-chief at Nintendo Wire and Amiibo News. Jason completed a collection of every Nintendo 64 game to release in North America, as well as a number of related items. He posted pictures of the collection on Twitter, and it includes a number of rarities, including a Pokemon Snap Station from Blockbuster Video!

After years of collecting, I’m so happy to finally say that my North American Nintendo 64 collection is finally complete! ✔️ 296 unique games (plus several variants)

✔️ 10 systems

✔️ Fully functional Pokémon Snap Station What an absolute wild ride! Thanks for following along! pic.twitter.com/gOKS8d2PIJ — Amiibo Jason (@AmiiboJason) January 4, 2020

Released in 1996, the Nintendo 64 had a rather humble number of games released throughout its time on the market. 296 games in total were made available, though there were a number that were released exclusively in Japan. Despite the smaller number of titles, the Nintendo 64 featured a truly impressive library. Games like Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and GoldenEye forever changed the video game industry. While this era signaled the beginning of Sony’s dominance of the industry, the Nintendo 64 library proved a strong competitor, and the console remains a favorite among gamers, after all these years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The collection pictured includes a number of items related to the N64 era, including toys, plushes, and that aforementioned Pokemon Snap Station. These kiosks were found in Blockbuster Video locations circa 1999 and allowed Pokemon Snap players to bring in their cartridges and print out photos taken in the game as stickers (with the purchase of a special Pokemon card, naturally). After the promotion ended, the stations were apparently given away to interested employees, and a number of them have made their way into the hands of collectors over the years. It’s a pretty neat collector’s item, for those who have the space!

As digital downloads and streaming grow more and more prevalent, it’s nice to see collections like these. Regardless of whether or not physical games remain part of the industry’s future, they remain an important part of its history.

Is there a console you own all the games for? Which system would you want to own the complete library for? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!