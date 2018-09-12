What Time Does the Apple iPhone Event Start

Today’s Apple Event is set to kick off at 10 AM PT / 12 PM Central / 1 PM Eastern. You’ll be able to watch the event live right here. During the event, Apple is expected to reveal multiple new iPhone models, and a new Apple Watch. These at least we can count on, because almost everything has leaked already. The event will no-doubt still have a few surprises, though, and at the time we don’t know all of the new features coming to the new smartphone and Apple Watch models.

If you missed the news this morning, multiple iPhone models reportedly leaked from Apple’s website, just hours before the event. According to the leak, Apple faithful can look forward to three new phone models in the near future: the iPhone Xs, Xs Max, and Xr.

As per as the leaks this is what we are seeing on today’s Apple Event. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/oedNLmbyvh — Rishvan (@iamrishvan) September 12, 2018

These three models will reportedly provide three unique sets of specs, which will in turn give customers three different price points depending on their wants and needs. The Xs and Xs Max will both feature OLED displays, while the Xr will feature an LCD display. The Xr will also feature slightly less memory, and a slightly slower processor. Don’t be mistaken, this phone will still look gorgeous and will very likely run like a dream, but the Xs and Xs Max — starting at $899 and $999 respectively — will offer the true premium experience this generation.

And that’s not all that leaked. This morning Twitter-user Rishvan also had a new Apple Watch to show us: the Apple Watch Series 4.

Annnd a new redesigned Apple Watch. Apple Watch Series 4 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Aoi3RGQmYu — Rishvan (@iamrishvan) September 12, 2018

It looks gorgeous. We obviously can’t go into too much detail as far as features go — we haven’t actually heard about the dang watch from Apple yet — but we don’t have much longer to wait. The Apple “gather round” event is set to kick off very soon.

This, for many of you, is going to be your chance to get into mobile gaming for the first time. Almost 90% of American gamers do the majority of their playing on mobile, and in the East, mobile gaming overshadows console gaming completely. If you’ve been out of the loop for a few years, trust us, there’s never been a better time to jump in. These new iPhones are going to be more powerful than any of the consoles you were playing last generation (by a significant margin).

