White Xbox One X Fallout 76 Bundle Available for Pre-Order

The hype for Fallout 76 continues to grow with every new detail the team over at Bethesda reveals about the online title. Though the studio is doing things a little differently this go around, Fallout 76 will be a spin-off that very much still feels like the franchise it comes from – with a few new twists. For those hoping to take to the Wasteland once more on Xbox, there’s a new bundle that might just be up your alley – especially if you’re looking to upgrade to the Xbox One X.

The new bundle includes 1TB of HD space and a digital code Fallout 76 and instant access into the beta. It comes with one “Robot White” 1TB console, one wireless controller, and the digital codes for the latest Bethesda title. Though the console itself is the same price as any Xbox One X, the game itself is a free inclusion making it the perfect chance to upgrade for those looking to sweeten their setups.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the team over at Xbox, “Pre-order the Xbox One X Fallout 76 Bundle and experience the largest, most dynamic world ever created in the legendary Fallout universe. With support for 4K resolution and HDR, Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of Skyrim and Fallout 4 welcome you to Fallout 76, the online prequel where every surviving human is a real person. Twenty-five years after the bombs fall, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers – chosen from the nation’s best and brightest – emerge into post-nuclear America. Play solo or join together as you explore, quest, and build your way to triumph against the wasteland’s greatest threats.”

You can pre-order your own ‘Robot White’ Xbox One X right here before it ships out on October 15th of this year! You can also find the exclusive new Robot White Elite controller, as well! To catch up on all of the latest and greatest in Fallout news, check out our community hub right here to learn more before the game itself releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 14th

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support

.