White Xbox Series X Featured in Logitech Commercial

A white Xbox Series X was featured in a new Logitech commercial, leading to all kinds of speculation on the internet. The Xbox Series X launched in 2020 and when it was revealed at the end of 2019, many were very critical of its design. It's a big black box with no real distinguishing shape, color, or visual features. When compared to the somewhat weird, but unique look of the PS5, it's a bit underwhelming. However, its design is actually a masterful feat of engineering, using its rectangular shape and tower structure to create efficient airflow throughout the console and the holes at the top of the machine.

However, many have noted that its rather strange shape makes it hard to have many exciting custom options. In fact, Xbox has been making custom Xbox Series S consoles for movie and video game promotions, but there aren't many for the Xbox Series X. However, a new version of the console may exist. As spotted by VGC, a white Xbox Series X was seen in the background of a commercial for the Logitech's Astro A30 gaming headset, a variant that doesn't exist. It's possible that it was specially created for this advertisement, as it has a white technology theme, but it has sparked speculation that it could become a reality. The Xbox One launched in black, but a white one was later released. The Xbox 360 launched in white, but got a slick piano black version a few years later.

As of right now, fans shouldn't hold their breath. Xbox is still working through supply chain issues with the Xbox Series X and likely isn't in any rush to add a new version of the machine to complicate things. However, maybe there are plans to make it a reality in the future. After all, Xbox has a history of releasing different variants of its consoles over the years and the Xbox Series X has yet to see a new model.

