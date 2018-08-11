Here’s Why Bethesda Doesn’t Want In on the Battle Royale Craze

It seems like every week we are learning about another game that has fallen to the Battle Royale craze. Don’t get us wrong, the online game mode is definitely a fun ride and with games like Fortnite and PUBG leading the charge as multi-billion dollar cash cows, it’s understandable to see the appeal from a publisher/developer standpoint. Though Bethesda is going the online route for their Fallout prequel, VP Pete Hines says that doesn’t mean they want Battle Royale. Far from it, in fact.

Hines recently sat down with the folks over at GamesRadar to discuss the future for Bethesda and why he really just doesn’t care for the latest trend in online play. As far as pitches go, Hines mentioend”If it sounds interesting, if it’s something the devs are clearly excited about, and it’s something we think is unique and different, that’s trying something new or doing something new, that’s what gets me excited.”

Just don’t expect him to be “wow’d” by anything to do with the 100 player drop mode, “If it’s like ‘Well, these guys did this, so we’re gonna do this,’ I can’t stay awake. ‘Hey, here’s our Battle Royale game!’ No thank you. Not even remotely interested. That’s not who we are as Bethesda; that’s not how we’ve gotten to where we are over the last 30-odd years. And honestly, I think our devs know better than to say ‘Oh, we’re just gonna riff off of something that somebody else is doing.’”

Honestly, Bethesda has more than proven they know what they are doing when it comes to crafting a solid story and the most recent Fallout 76 press conference during QuakeCon calmed many of those fan fears regarding the online aspect to their upcoming Wasteland-happy title. They have so much on the horizon, including that highly anticipated new IP with Starfield, that they just really don’t need to rely on a fad like Battle Royale. They have their own niche to offer and one that we are more than happy to see continue.

Are you happy to hear Bethesda staying away from the latest gaming trend or were you hoping to see 100 Power Armor-y boys dropping in? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!