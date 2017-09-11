Why Borderlands 3 is Taking So Long to Release

Borderlands fans have been hungry for the next installment in the series, and after what’s felt like an eternal wait, Gearbox Software’s studio president Randy Pitchford shed some light on why Borderlands 3 is taking so long to come out.

Speaking to IGN during a video interview, Pitchford was asked about the long wait between Borderlands 2 and the third game in the series that has yet to be formally announced but is most definitely in the works. Pitchford approached the topic of Borderlands 3’s long delay by referring back to the Pre-Sequel and how the two games are starkly different.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t want to say anything bad about the Pre-Sequel,” Pitchford explained. “I love the Pre-Sequel. But what I think people want from us is a really big, worthy … you know. And so, if we’re going to do one, it’s going to be that, and that’s not something that you can just cook up overnight.”

He then pointed to how long it took to release Grand Theft Auto V following Grand Theft Auto IV and said that Rockstar recognized what players wanted as well and took the time to build it correctly. Returning again to the topic of the Pre-Sequels, he added that the “easiest thing in the world would be for us to churn out a lot of Pre-Sequels.” He added that Gearbox could easily make a lot of money by doing that, but that’s not the route that they want to take.

“I think we need to figure this out and do it right,” he said. “So we’re going to work on it, and when we think we have it – we’re not going to announce anything until we think we have something worthy of announcing – and then we’ll set expectations on that.”

For those that have been waiting diligently for the new Borderlands, it seems like the wait will definitely be worth it. But regarding Pitchford’s comments about waiting till they have something worth announcing and saying that they’re going to continue to work on it, it still might be some time before official news about Borderlands 3 is released.