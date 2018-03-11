Here’s Why Netflix Isn’t On the Nintendo Switch Yet

Right now, the Nintendo Switch just seems plain unstoppable. It’s already got a number of great games available in its library, and there are plenty more coming this year, including the latest iteration of the popular fighting game Super Smash Bros.

But that doesn’t mean it’s lacking some things. There are a number of streaming services that aren’t available for the system yet, including Netflix, one of the most popular ones out there. So why don’t Switch owners have it just yet?

The channel said it had been talking about different options with Nintendo a few months ago, but the fact it’s still not available yet is a bit perplexing. But Netflix executive Scott Mirer addressed the matter recently during a recent Q & A session in Silicon Valley, and the reason we aren’t watching the likes of Jessica Jones Season Two on it is a bit surprising.

“In the case of the Switch, they (Nintendo) were very focused at launch not on video-use cases, but on gaming cases, video was not a priority for them,” Mirer explained. “Whether that changes over time, we have a great relationship with them and look at the possibility of the Switch. We each have opportunity cost around that, but at some point, it might happen.”

So, to reiterate, we should get Netflix at some point. After all, it took a bit of time for the service to get introduced on both the 3DS and the Wii U, so Nintendo might just be biding its time getting its game library built up before it makes the decision to add it. Still, it’s a bit surprising that it’s taking this long, especially considering the millions of users that are utilizing Netflix for their daily streaming purposes.

Perhaps we’ll see something come to light at E3, where Nintendo will be saving its biggest Nintendo Switch announcements. Having Netflix available then, on the spot, would be a big boon for the company, while still enabling them to focus on their growing game library. (Sure, the first look at Smash Bros. footage may take up more of our attention, but we’d still use Netflix to unwind after a hard day’s work.)

We’ll let you know once an official announcement is made!

