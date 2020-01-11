One of These Two Wii U Titles May Be Coming to Nintendo Switch

Despite the system’s disastrous sales, the Wii U boasted a number of high-quality, exclusive titles. The Nintendo Switch has proven far more successful for the Big N, and, as a result, a number of the Wii U’s best games have ended up on the handheld hybrid. Titles like Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, and Pokken Tournament have gotten a new lease on life. If new reporting from IGN founder Peer Schneider is to be believed, that number is likely to increase in the coming months. During a Nintendo Voice Chat podcast, Schneider mentioned that he’s heard word of two Wii U ports that could be coming to the system.

“I really liked what Nintendo did with their take on real-time strategy games,” teased Schneider.

The most obvious guess there would be Pikmin 3. The third entry in the Pikmin franchise was incredibly well-regarded, and the series has yet to receive a title on Switch. Shigeru Miyamoto mentioned development of a fourth entry in the series before the Switch even released, but word on the game has been quite quiet since. An older Pikmin title that many players have never had the opportunity to play before might be a smart way for Nintendo to get audiences reacquainted with the series.

“The secret Wii U ports that are being discussed; one of them is a nine out of 10 for me, and one of them is more of a six out of 10…”

Pikmin 3 certainly fits the bill of a nine out of 10 game for most reviewers, but that six out of 10 is a bit harder to guess. The Wonderful 101 would make a bit of sense considering developer PlatinumGames has expressed an interest in a port in the past, and reviews for that game were a bit mixed. Of course, review scores are entirely subjective; perhaps Schneider is one of the few people that somehow didn’t enjoy The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD, or maybe he didn’t like the perspective used in Super Mario 3D World. Switch owners will just have to wait and see!

Regardless of what games end up getting the port treatment, it will be nice to see more Wii U games getting an increased spotlight. Some Wii U owners have lamented the fact that these ports might make the older system less memorable in the long-term, but giving more players a chance to see what they missed out on the first time around simply cannot be a bad thing.

