‘Crackdown 3’ Promises to Have No Microtransactions

Microtransactions in gaming is nothing new, but it has evolved into a more pay-to-win model over recent years. Because of that, the docile means of voluntary use of additional real-life cash has become something that many find overbearing and something that’s become almost forced. Many publishers and developers are aware of this, so when an anticipated game won’t feature this additional option, they want to be clear and that’s exactly what the team behind Crackdown 3 is doing.

“We’re not committing to [any post-launch plans] right now, we’re still experimenting with what’s best to do,” said Microsoft’s Joseph Staten in an interview with Windows Central. “We’re looking at what people find fun, tweaking the balance and so on. We also look at the long-term hooks. We know that we didn’t want to go with microtransactions. We’re not going with the concept of loot crates. There will be things you can unlock, increasingly cool things. Whether they’re rank based, or based on the number of matches, we’re honestly still playing with it. We’ve made hundreds of things to unlock. We can take that to many places.”

The topic of microtransactions in games became a frustrating one when it was revealed that EA was deliberately manipulating the Star Wars: Battlefront II online experience to “force” players to feel like they needed to rely on bought buffs and progression. Since then, a massive backlash caused EA and DICE to rethink how the game is set up – removing the pay-to-win model completely and shifting back into a more voluntary feature.

With so much hype surrounding Crackdown 3 after many delays and cancellation rumors, it’s reassuring to see the team be so upfront with what their game will offer. Even more so since they revealed another interesting multiplayer experience with ‘Wrecking Zone.’

