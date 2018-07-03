Win a Gold Xbox One X by Playing Game Pass, Here’s How

Have you been eying that Xbox One X, the most powerful console on the market – according to Microsoft, but can’t seem to make that final jump? Would the fact that you could be playing on a gold-plated system help make that decision a little easier? Hope the answer is yes, because for a limited time you can enter to win a gold-plated Xbox One XX Project Scorpio Edition sytem – here’s how!

According to Major Nelson, “Your summer of fun is about to begin. Starting today, we’re kicking off the Xbox Game Pass Quests: Summer Edition with new quests every other week exclusively available to Xbox Game Pass members. Whether it rains or shines, you will get rewards to play the games you love all summer long.”

To get in on the action, there are Xbox Game Pass quests for gamers to embark on. Take part in the quests, win prizes, and enter in for a chance for that shiny (literally) new console!

But how does it work exactly? Major Nelson explains that players need to “head to the Xbox Game Pass Membership area on your Xbox One console to check out your Xbox Game Pass Quests. Xbox Game Pass members in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada who complete their Quests are guaranteed a special prize, plus entry to win the grand prize. There will be new Quests every two weeks.”

Quest 1 : Play 60 minutes, three days in a row in any Xbox Game Pass title before July 9

: Play 60 minutes, three days in a row in any Xbox Game Pass title before July 9 Quest 2: Earn three achievements in The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited from July 10-16

Don’t have the Xbox Game Pass? Here’s what you need to know:

How the Xbox Game Pass works is that it allows players to enjoy unlimited access to over one hundred great Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles for only $9.99 per month, including fan-favorites like including exclusives like Halo, Gears of War, and Fable. With so many games to discover and download, your Xbox experience will never be the same.