We Must Have This “Ugly” Windows 95 Sweater

There’s a lot of great “ugly” sweaters out there. But not many are better than the latest from Microsoft, who apparently has some very talented ugly Christmas sweater designers in its ranks.

Dubbed, the “Windows Ugly Sweater,” the new god-tier sweater features none other than the Windows 95 logo and a design inspired by it. It’s like wearing nostalgia. Unfortunately, Microsoft are insisting on torturing the world by not putting the sweater on sale, but rather leaving it to the ugly Christmas sweater gods to decide who will be lucky enough to show up at this year’s holiday parties — and every year after — in it.

Introducing the latest #Windows95 custom “softwear.”😉 Wish you could rock the #WindowsUglySweater? 👀 your DMs, because we’re giving a few lucky fans one of their very own. pic.twitter.com/84kQLtYsF2 — Windows (@Windows) December 13, 2018

According to a Microsoft representative, via Business Insider, the company is looking for fans who have showed the company “their authentic love for Windows,” presumably via Twitter. And apparently I need to show Microsoft my deep love for Windows 95 more, because my DMs are currently empty.

If you haven’t been awarded one yet, there’s a good chance you won’t be getting one, as Microsoft only made 100 of them. At the moment of publishing this, it’s unclear if any are left, but we do know many have been dished out already. Sadly.

As you would expect, and as you can see by the post’s engagement, people really, really want one.

Windows 95 was the first operating system I ever experienced, and I loved it! I already own a windows 95 t-shirt & set my work macbook’s wallpaper to the windows 95 logo… please give me one of these beautiful #WindowsUglySweater 😍 thank you 🙏 — Sebastien Phlix (@sebastienphl) December 14, 2018

so much want — Sean Gares (@seangares) December 14, 2018

I don’t want, crave or desire this sweater. I NEED THIS. I’m the standalone Windows user in my department, must show off my Windows pride in the office! #WindowsUglySweater #Windows95 @Windows — Benjamin Jarvis (@benjaminjjarvis) December 14, 2018

omg I want this so bad — Max Weisel (@maxweisel) December 14, 2018

Hello. If I do not get one of these sweatshirts I will die. Like, I will die. //t.co/gzXnaGrbis — Christina Warren (@film_girl) December 13, 2018

Microsoft hasn’t revealed any plans to make the sweater available for purchase. Now, excuse me while I go vicariously live through those that did win one.