Wingspan Announces Asia Expansion

Stonemaier Games has confirmed that the third expansion to their smash hit Wingspan will focus on Asian birds. The expansion, appropriately titled Wingspan Asia Expansion, will add birds native to the Asian continent and will also feature new bonus cards. While players will need the base set of Wingspan to use the Wingspan Asia Expansion, players can choose whether to include other expansions or have act alone. Stonemaier has not given a retail price or release date, but the company noted a full announcement would happen in "early 4Q 2022."

Wingspan is one of the most popular modern board games released over the past few years. The game is an engine-building card game built around attracting birds to your nature reserve. Each type of bird has different abilities and activate during different parts of the game. The key to Wingspan is building up increasingly long combos that build over every turn. Players score victory points based on different criteria (and by completing their bonus cards) and the winner is the person with the most victory points after four turns. The game broke through to mainstream audiences due to its focus on birds and can currently be found in mainstream retailers like Target and Barnes & Noble.

This is the third expansion for Wingspan, following the European Expansion and Oceania Expansion. The European Expansion added purple eggs and birds that benefitted from a player having excess cards in their hand, while the Oceania Expansion added yellow eggs. This will be the first expansion released in nearly two years. It's widely expected that Wingspan will release a total of 7 expansions, one for each continent.

Expect to hear more news about Wingspan Asia Expansion in the coming months. You can sign up to be the first to hear news about the expansion on Stonemaier's website.