Winnie's Hole Is New Game Where You Live as a Virus Inside Winnie the Pooh

A new game called Winnie's Hole will allow players to control a virus that is living inside of the famed Winnie the Pooh. Back in 2022, Winnie the Pooh entered the public domain, which has since resulted in some bizarre new media tied to the character coming about. The most notable instance of this is likely that of the film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, which saw Pooh turned into a slasher. With a Blood and Honey sequel having launched earlier this year (and a third on the way), Pooh now is finding himself getting his own dedicated video game with Winnie's Hole.

Developed by the studio Twice Different, Winnie's Hole plays as a mish-mash of roguelike and deckbuilding genres. Players will be able to "build a deck of actions" that they'll then be able to use to mutate their own version of Pooh. As the game progresses, Pooh slowly evolve into a monstrous creature that can infect and attack his once friends in the Hundred Acre Wood.

Winnie's Hole was at one point planned to release in 2023 but has since been hit with a subsequent delay. Fortunately, the game is still in the works and will come to PC platforms at an undefined time. In the interim, Twice Different has released a new gameplay trailer for Winnie's Hole today in addition to letting loose a demo on Steam that users can download and play right now.

If you'd like to check out this new trailer for Winnie's Hole and find more official info about the game, you can find both attached below.

Winnie's Hole

"Join Winnie on a new adventure, from within! Play as a virus in his body and mind. Capture cells to mutate and build a deck of actions to unleash in combo-driven combat. A genre-blending roguelite with a dark yet charming story. Embrace discomfort –sometimes we can't help being seen as a monster."

Features