Controversial Horror Sequel Finally Sets a Streaming Premiere Date
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 will begin streaming on Peacock next month.
One of the year's most controversial horror films is finally makes its way to a streaming service, allowing a ton of genre fans the chance to finally check it out. The movie in question is the independent slasher sequel Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2. The first Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey drew a ton of interest for making iconic children's characters into slasher killers after they entered the public domain, but it debuted to some pretty awful reviews last year. The sequel, which had a very limited theatrical release earlier this year, received more positive marks from those who saw it, leaving many wishing they'd made the trip out to see it on the big screen.
Starting October 1st, Blood and Honey 2 will finally be available for horror fans to stream on Peacock. The streaming service already has the first Winnie-the-Pooh slasher film in its streaming lineup, so it doesn't come as much of a surprise to see it land the sequel as well.
The first two Blood and Honey films are just the start of an entire connected film franchise from Jagged Edge Productions. It's called the Twisted Childhood Universe, and will soon include films that focus on horror versions of Peter Pan, Bambi, and Pinocchio. Those will all culminate in an already announced "team up" movie, Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, which hasn't yet gone into production.
Coming Soon to Peacock
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is just one of dozens of movies being added to Peacock's streaming roster on October 1st. That day's additions will see plenty of other horror movies as well, including Jennifer's Body, It Follows, The Purge, and more.
You can check out the full list of Peacock's October 1st additions below!
