Controversial Horror Sequel Finally Sets a Streaming Premiere Date

One of the year's most controversial horror films is finally makes its way to a streaming service, allowing a ton of genre fans the chance to finally check it out. The movie in question is the independent slasher sequel Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2. The first Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey drew a ton of interest for making iconic children's characters into slasher killers after they entered the public domain, but it debuted to some pretty awful reviews last year. The sequel, which had a very limited theatrical release earlier this year, received more positive marks from those who saw it, leaving many wishing they'd made the trip out to see it on the big screen.

Starting October 1st, Blood and Honey 2 will finally be available for horror fans to stream on Peacock. The streaming service already has the first Winnie-the-Pooh slasher film in its streaming lineup, so it doesn't come as much of a surprise to see it land the sequel as well.

The first two Blood and Honey films are just the start of an entire connected film franchise from Jagged Edge Productions. It's called the Twisted Childhood Universe, and will soon include films that focus on horror versions of Peter Pan, Bambi, and Pinocchio. Those will all culminate in an already announced "team up" movie, Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, which hasn't yet gone into production.

Coming Soon to Peacock



Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is just one of dozens of movies being added to Peacock's streaming roster on October 1st. That day's additions will see plenty of other horror movies as well, including Jennifer's Body, It Follows, The Purge, and more.

You can check out the full list of Peacock's October 1st additions below!

1408

Abduction (2011)

After All These Years

Alpha & Omega

Arachnophobia

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted By Murder

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder

The Big Short

The Blob (1988)

Campfire Kiss

Casper ('95)

Casper, A Spirited Beginning

Casper's Haunted Christmas

Casper's Scare School ('06)

Christine (1983)

Christmas at Dollywood

Chronicle Mysteries: The Deep End

The Craft

The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango

The Darjeeling Limited

Death Becomes Her

The Devil's Rejects

Don't Be Afraid Of The Dark

Down In The Valley

Drag Me to Hell

Engaging Father Christmas

Fantastic Mr. Fox

A Feeling of Home

The Final Girls

Flushed Away

The Fly (1986)

Freaks of Nature

Fright Night

Get a Job

Girlfriendship

Good Morning Christmas!

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone

Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix

Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2

Hell Fest

The Hitcher

Holiday Date

Home ('15)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

I'm Not There

Isle of Dogs

It Follows

Jennifer's Body

Karen Kingsbury's a Time to Dance

Land of the Lost

Last Night in Soho

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Leprechaun Origins

Leprechaun III

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space

Leprechaun V: In The Hood

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

Making Waves

Malignant

Masters of the Universe

Meatballs

My Soul to Take

New In Town

Office Space

One Perfect Wedding

Open By Christmas

The Open Road

Patient Zero

Point Break

The Possession of Hannah Grace

Pride + Prejudice + Zombies

The Purge

The Purge: Anarchy

The Purge: Election Year

Rob Zombie's Halloween

Rob Zombie's Halloween II

The Royal Tenenbaums

Scared Shrekless

Shutter Island

Silent Hill

Spy Next Door

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

Vacancy (2007)

The Vatican Tapes

Vice

W.

Wendy Williams: What A Mess!

What Lies Beneath

Where The Scary Things Are

White Noise

Winter Castle

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey 2