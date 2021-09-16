New wipEout Game Announced

The wipEout series lives again with a new game announced this week, though it might not be the exact type of game wipEout fans were expecting. The new game is called wipEout Rush, and it’s a mobile title planned for iOS and Android devices and is currently scheduled for a 2022 release. On top of that, it also features a “unique card-based racing” experience that’s been showcased already in a reveal trailer released alongside the game’s announcement.

That gameplay can be seen below courtesy of IGN which had the first few details on the game. This mobile game will feature at least 60 different ships from the past wipEout games, so those willing to give the mobile wipEout experience a shot should see some familiar vehicles. It’ll also feature a story driven by comic-styled narratives as seen in the trailer, too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://youtu.be/4liaGiG1ku0

On the topic of giving the game a shot, Matt Casamassina, the CEO of the game’s publisher Rogue Games, hopes that people will keep an open mind about wipEout Rush even if they were hoping for something other than a card-based mobile game. It boasts a fitting soundtrack and a 60FPS experience assuming your device is new enough, Casamassina said, so it should be wipEout-y enough even for those who would’ve preferred a new PlayStation release.

“We hope fans will come to it with an open mind because—although different—we’re proud to bring the wipEout franchise back into focus with a fresh take on the formula,” Casamassina said. “And we’ve poured a lot of love into the presentation, which includes loads of iconic ships and tracks, a new comic book-inspired narrative, a fitting electronica soundtrack, and gorgeous visuals that run at 60 frames per second on modern hardware.”

Sony is still involved to a degree with the game given that Sony’s info appears at the end of the trailer, so this is indeed a true wipEout game. This game is a way to “rethink” wipEout, aCasamassina said, with the more traditional experience still present on the PlayStation consoles.

“If I want that visceral, immersive, intense racing experience, I’ll find it waiting on PlayStation,” Casamassina said. “But at the same time, we’re delighted that we could rethink wipEout for mobile with some fun new play mechanics and gorgeous visuals.”

wipEout Rush is scheduled to release for mobile devices in 2022 but does not yet have a specific release date.