Incredible Witcher 3 Mod Adds Henry Cavill to the Game

The upcoming adaptation of The Witcher series of books over at Netflix stars Superman himself, Henry Cavill, as Geralt of Rivia, the witcher that The Witcher is ostensibly about. When Cavill was cast, one of the major questions was whether he could really fill the shoes of Geralt, which had been stamped in the mind of many folks thanks to the video games from CD Projekt Red. People seem to be relatively pleased so far with what’s been released of the show, but a new mod for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt takes the question a bit further by adding Cavill’s likeness to the game itself.

Over at Nexus Mods, user Adnan4444 has added a mod that includes specific meshes and textures to bring Cavill to life within the game. That also includes textures for the toxicity shown in the trailer for the show where it appears Cavill’s Geralt has taken a potion of some kind, with the area around his eyes turning dark. (This base version doesn’t include black eyes “for now.”)

Here’s how Netflix describes the upcoming series on its press site:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Netflix’s The Witcher is scheduled to release its eight-episode first season on the streaming service at some point this year. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming adaptation right here.

