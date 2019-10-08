The Witcher 3: Check Out What Bathtub Geralt Looks Like on Nintendo Switch

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is set to launch on Nintendo Switch on October 15th. The game, which was often a visual delight on other platforms, will likely be under a lot of scrutiny when it eventually comes to the Nintendo’s latest and great as its expected to have made some compromises in order to fit everything on the card. And if there’s one scenes that seems to have spread far and wide online more than any other, for the sake of comparison, it’s the one where the protagonist Geralt of Rivia has his feet up in the tub.

Thankfully, there is now officially a direct screenshot of this exact moment, captured on Nintendo Switch hardware, that has been shared with the world. The image comes courtesy of USgamer Editor in Chief Kat Bailey, who recently spent some time playing the Nintendo Switch port. Bailey specifically asked CD Projekt Red for a screengrab of the infamous scene, and the company certainly provided. You can check out the infamous image, now on Nintendo Switch, below.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It’s scheduled to release for Nintendo Switch on October 15th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.

Netflix’s The Witcher is scheduled to release its eight-episode first season on the streaming service at some point this year. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Netflix adaptation right here.