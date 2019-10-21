God of War Director Praises The Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch

When it comes to Nintendo Switch ports, few video games have had as much discussion as CD Projekt Red‘s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and for good reason. The game has historically been known for its expansive story, graphics, and — in some cases — giant download sizes. So to see all of that manage to fit onto a single Nintendo Switch cartridge, well, that’s a lot to take in. Literally. And, at least according to God of War director Cory Barlog, it nailed the landing.

The game has been out less than a week on the Nintendo Switch, but it would appear that Barlog is an early adopter. He’s apparently been playing through the game on the Nintendo Switch Lite, and he’s been loving the whole experience. Notably, the Switch Lite has no dock and can only be played in handheld mode, so Barlog’s apparently just been going wherever he wants, game in hand. (The Switch Lite also has a better battery capacity than the original model Nintendo Switch, so that’s probably helpful.)

You can check out what Barlog had to say about the game on social media below:

I absolutely LOVE being able to play Witcher III on my Switch Lite. Having said that, it’s such a missed opportunity that they did not call it: The sWitcher III: It sWild Hunt, eh? Or just – sWitcher III Game Industry, I’m available for all your naming and marketing needs.♥️ pic.twitter.com/qtGmTYP7X4 — Cory Barlog 🎮 🎃🦇🕸️ (@corybarlog) October 19, 2019

While he pokes fun at the marketing for the game, it’s not for nothing that a large number of folks refer to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt as simply “Switcher” in discussions about it. It easily, and quickly, differentiates between this new version of the game and the previously released versions, and, hey, it’s actually a pretty catchy title.

