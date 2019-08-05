The Witcher’s Freya Allan Breaks Down Ciri’s Season 1 Journey

The upcoming adaptation of The Witcher by Netflix is set to be released later this year, and one major question on the minds of fans is: where does it find our core cast of characters like Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer, and Ciri? Considering that it’s based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski rather than the popular video game adaptation from CD Projekt Red, there’s a whole world of possibilities. Freya Allan, who plays Ciri, recently broke down her character’s journey in the series’ first season.

Specifically, during a roundtable interview attended by ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Allan described Ciri as both stubborn and naive, with a lot to learn about the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Ciri is the princess of Cintra,” Allan said during the interview. “She is very feisty and stubborn […] but also has been protected her whole life, and always been surrounded by the same people, same environment; so she’s very innocent, naïve. Hasn’t experienced the real world at all. Her idea of the real world is going out into the streets, disguising herself as one of the boys, and playing on the street. And really hasn’t seen how brutal the world truly can be. That’s what she experiences.”

What do you think of what’s been described of Netflix’s The Witcher so far? Are you excited to check out what Ciri and the rest look like in action? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Netflix describes the upcoming series on its press site:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Netflix’s The Witcher is scheduled to release its eight-episode first season on the streaming service at some point this year. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming adaptation right here.