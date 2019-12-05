The Witcher’s Geralt and Ciri Come to Daemon X Machina

The world of The Witcher has invaded that of the Nintendo Switch video game Daemon X Machina with the release of new DLC that brings Ciri and Geralt of Rivia into it as they appear in the CD Projekt Red video game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. This is just the latest collaboration DLC for the video game, and while Geralt and Ciri as essentially cosmetics, it’s still wild to see the two of them piloting giant robots.

Now, granted, these aren’t really Ciri and Geralt. They’re pilots in the game sporting DLC cosmetics to look like the two Witcher characters, nothing more. But even so, as previously noted, it’s a joy to see. It also sounds like the various bits can be mixed and matched into all of the rest of the possible cosmetics, which should make for some interesting mashups.

Free Witcher-themed DLC for DAEMON X MACHINA is now available for Nintendo Switch! The set can be downloaded for free from Nintendo Switch eShop and contains outfits, body types, hairstyles and more allowing you to customize your mech pilot to look like Ciri and Geralt! pic.twitter.com/WDwx3XXZzu — The Witcher (@witchergame) December 5, 2019

Check out DAEMON X MACHINA Nintendo Switch eShop product page: https://t.co/HTWTKNysUL — The Witcher (@witchergame) December 5, 2019

Here’s how Nintendo describes Daemon X Machina over on its eShop product page:

“When the moon tore apart, the sky bled red with light, ushering in an apocalyptic new age…and to survive, you must fight. As a mercenary, defend Earth through high-speed combat against corrupted robots in a series of missions from the cockpit of your Arsenal, a fully customizable mech. Equip your Arsenal with a vast array of parts and weapons, obtain more from downed enemy Arsenals, and swap them on the fly to suit your strategy in the face of ever-rising threats.”

Daemon X Machina is currently available for Nintendo Switch. The Witcher DLC for Daemon X Machina is now available via Nintendo‘s eShop. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Daemon X Machina right now.