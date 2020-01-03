Witcher Fans Have Discovered Amusing Fact About Geralt’s Sword That You Can’t Unsee

Stoic. Grim. Brooding. These are just a few words that some might use to describe Geralt of Rivia. The main character from Netflix‘s The Witcher does an awful lot of grimacing in the newly released series, but that doesn’t mean everything about the character is glum. In fact, Geralt’s sword, which is often used to dispatch some of the more menacing monsters he crosses paths with, seems to be a bit more light-hearted. In fact, one Twitter user found the sword to be rather cheerful, and once you see it, it’s the kind of thing that isn’t easy to unsee, quite frankly.

It’s not difficult to see why Geralt is so morose looking all the time. After all, if you spent the majority of your days slaying monsters while your best friend went around singing notoriously catchy songs about it, you might not smile all that often, either! But Geralt’s sword seems to be pretty okay with all of it. Just look at the big smile on the sword’s hilt! Perhaps the little guy really likes cutting down the monstrous beasts it encounters while working with Geralt. Or, maybe it just enjoys the sound of Jaskier singing “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.” Either way, it’s nice to see Geralt accompanied by something so cheerful. He could use a little cheer!

Of course, that’s all assuming that Geralt’s sword has a personality. Perhaps instead the smile on Geralt’s hilt actually tells us a bit more about who the Witcher is, deep down. Maybe the man’s gruff exterior hides a similarly smiling face, happy in his duties, and delighting in the friendships he makes with Ciri, Jaskier, and Yennefer on his quest. Then again, maybe it’s all just a fun coincidence in a series that features quite a bit of violence and brooding and fans are looking for something cheerful amongst all the carnage. But, it’s kind of fun to imagine that there’s a bit more to it than all that, isn’t it?

The adventures of Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri, Jasker and Geralt’s cheerful hilt can now be seen in The Witcher season one on Netflix. Have you started the series, yet? What do you think of the show so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!