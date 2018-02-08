The Entire Witcher Franchise Is On Sale Over At Steam

CD Projekt Red’s Witcher legacy has been nothing short of astounding – especially for The Witcher III: Wild Hunt alone, which is still a great game after all these years. But if you’ve somehow been missing out, or just waiting to pick up the PC versions for a great price, Steam has you covered.

The site has kicked off a sale for the entire Witcher franchise that’s taking place over the next few days. That includes The Witcher III: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition, which you can score for a cool $20 – 60 percent off its regular price. In addition, various expansions are also on sale, and you can get earlier games in the series for a very good price as well.

Here are the deals that you can pick up over the next few days. Hurry, they won’t last!

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition — $19.99

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine Expansion — $9.99

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone Expansion — $9.99

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Standard Edition — $19.99

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass — $12.49

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition — $2.99

The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director’s Cut — $1.49

The Witcher Adventure Game — $2.49

And here are all of the great features you’ll find in The Witcher III: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition:

Includes the Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine expansions, which offer a massive 50 hours of additional storytelling as well as new features and new areas that expand the explorable world by over a third!

Affords access to all additional content released so far, including weapons, armor, side quests, game modes and new GWENT cards!

Features all technical and visual updates as well as a new user interface completely redesigned on the basis of feedback from members of the Witcher Community.

Become a professional monster slayer and embark on an adventure of epic proportions!

Upon its release, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt became an instant classic, claiming over 250 Game of the Year awards. Now you can enjoy this huge, over 100-hour long, open-world adventure along with both its story-driven expansions worth an extra 50 hours of gameplay. This edition includes all additional content – new weapons, armor, companion outfits, new game mode and side quests.

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt is also available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.