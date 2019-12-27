The Witcher’s Freya Allan Has Perfect Response to Ciri Game of Thrones Comparison

The Witcher is Netflix’s newest hit, and the success has brought quite a few their first introduction to Andrzej Sapkowski’s popular novels. That unfamiliarity with the source material has led to plenty of comparisons to Game of Thrones, and while there are similarities (i.e. they are both int eh fantasy genre), there are quite a few big differences between the two. The comparisons keep coming though, and it seems every member of the cast and crew have had to answer them at some point, including Freya Allan, who had a perfect response to a comparison between her character and Ciri and Arya Stark from Game of Thrones.

In the video from IGN which you can see above, Allan read a fan-submitted question, which read “I really hope 4 Ciri to be the next Arya”. Allan’s face is priceless here, as her eyes dart upward in frustration followed by a deep breath. “She’s not going to be the next Arya,” Allan says. “She’s Ciri. She’s very different.”

Allan is joined by Yennefer actress Anya Chalotra, who adds “There you go. You got told.”

Yes, there’s a bit of political maneuvering and magic and even a dragon, but that’s all part of the genre, not something Game of Thrones coined the market on, and to constantly compare the two is not really fruitful, as they are very different shows.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!