Witcher Fan Creates Amazing Geralt Action Figure From DC’s Superman

Toy conversion is nothing new, and folks have gotten extremely creative over the years in turning an action figure from one line or another into something else entirely. In the case of The Witcher franchise, there’s not really any toys of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia from Netflix’s The Witcher, but there are plenty of Henry Cavill as Superman. And the fine folks at Criassauro have used that opportunity to put together a version of Geralt using Cavill as Superman, and the whole process is truly something to behold.

As you can see in the video below, Renato Ahoop of the group completely transforms the Superman figure into a genuinely impressive piece of work through a number of involved steps that ultimately produces a version of Henry Cavill’s likeness as Geralt of Rivia, posing after taking down a monster. Admittedly, the look and outfit more closely resembles that of the game series from CD Projekt Red, but given that wild transformation that took place here, we’re willing to cut them some slack.

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season, which is currently filming. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. New cast for Season 2 includes Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix’s The Witcher right here.