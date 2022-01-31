The Witcher’s Gwent Is Getting a New Standalone Game

A new version of The Witcher franchise’s Gwent card game is coming in 2022, it has been announced. Codenamed Project Golden Nekker, the title is a single-player, standalone game that is currently being developed by CD Projekt Red’s Gwent team. As such, none of the previous versions of Gwent will be required.

If you are not already familiar with Gwent, the card game was first introduced in its current form as a popular minigame in CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher III: Wild Hunt begore being spun off into its own standalone multiplayer video game in 2018. A standalone, single-player campaign of sorts for Gwent: The Witcher Card Game called Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales was also released that year. According to CD Projekt Red, however, Project Golden Nekker is different from everything that has come before.

https://twitter.com/PlayGwent/status/1488148492929454084

“It’s not another Witcher Tales [game] but something different,” Gwent communications lead Paweł Burza told IGN. “We’re aiming to provide a captivating single-player for players who prefer it over competitive multiplayer Gwent.”

As noted above, Project Golden Nekker is scheduled to release at some point in 2022. It is set to be a single-player, standalone video game based on Gwent, but details beyond that are limited at this point. Gwent: The Witcher Card Game and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales are both currently available digitally across a number of platforms. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Gwent in general right here.

